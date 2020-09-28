TAIAPA, Ani Waaka:
01.07.1944 – 26.09.2020.
Suddenly passed away. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maudie & Mike, Elliot, Sharon & Mau, Tumoana & Dave, Horace & Andrea, Jason & Rose. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of all her Mokos. Special thanks to the staff of Hutt Hospital ICU for their care and support of Ani. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at teomanga.org.nz Messages to the 'Taiapa Family' may be left in Ani's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Ani will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt on Wednesday, 30 September at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation. Ani will lie in state at 48 Holland Street, Wainuomata.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2020