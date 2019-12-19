WOODCOCK-RICHARDSON,
Angela Ngaire:
Of Raumati South. On Wednesday 18th December 2019, peacefully at home after a brave battle. Aged 51 years. Treasured by Stu for 37 years, they have been married for 26 years. Loved Mum of Elle & Andrew, and Lily, and beloved Nan of Maisie. Loved daughter of Deirdre (Dee) and Peter, and sister of Mandy. Special thanks to all nursing staff, Oncology at Wellington Hospital, and those who cared for Angela at home. A service to celebrate Angela's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.30am on Saturday 21st December, to be followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 19, 2019