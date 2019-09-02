Angela WESTON

Guest Book
  • "Sending Iain and Wayne, Angela, Mark and Angela's extended..."
    - Christine Weston
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. You showed endless..."
    - Debbie Jennings
  • "RIP Angela, I havent seen you for a long time but will..."
    - Claire Leith
  • "Darling Angela - a bright star in life now to sparkle in..."
    - Alison Bradford
Death Notice

WESTON, Angela Lynn:
Of Pauatahanui. Passed away at home on Saturday, 31 August 2019, aged 52 years. Dearly loved wife of Iain Clarke. Much loved daughter of Wayne and Alma (dec), and step-daughter of Angela. Loved sister to Mark (South Africa). A much loved aunt, cousin, step-sister and friend to many. Angela will be at home on Thursday, 5 September between 10.00am and 2.00pm, if you would like to pay your respects. A celebration of Angela's life will be held in the North Porirua Baptist Church, 69f Discovery Drive, Whitby on Friday, 6 September commencing at 11.30am..

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019
