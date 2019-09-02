WESTON, Angela Lynn:
Of Pauatahanui. Passed away at home on Saturday, 31 August 2019, aged 52 years. Dearly loved wife of Iain Clarke. Much loved daughter of Wayne and Alma (dec), and step-daughter of Angela. Loved sister to Mark (South Africa). A much loved aunt, cousin, step-sister and friend to many. Angela will be at home on� Thursday, 5 September �between 10.00am and 2.00pm, if you would like to pay your respects. A celebration of Angela's life will be held in the North Porirua Baptist Church, 69f Discovery Drive, Whitby on �Friday, 6 September� commencing at 11.30am..
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019