TVRDEIC,

Angela Anna (nee Telenta):

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4 November 2020, in her 87th year. Born at Silvan (Victoria, Australia), 5 March 1934. Loved wife of the late Norman Tvrdeic, much loved and wonderful mother of Sonya, Stephen & Marlene, loved mother-in-law of Craig & Geoff, adored grandmother of Kris & Anna Fraser, Ashley & Daniel Tvrdeic, Katja, Callan & Angela Holgate and proud great-gran mother of Mia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Mary & Ken Hall and Jessie & the late Tom Telenta, loved sister-in-law of the late Doreen & George Burich, much loved aunty of Mara Burich, Ron Hall, Donna Trafford, Vicki Nash, Tania Weston and Debra Davidson. Loved daughter of the late Antun (Tony) and Vica Telenta, and cousin of Jessie Posa (Auckland), and friend to many. Messages to 69 Bright St, Cobden, Greymouth 7802. A service to celebrate Angela's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth, on Tuesday 10 November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.

Pocivala u miru.

