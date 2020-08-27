PERYER, Angela Jane:
On August 25, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, surrounded by loved ones; aged 61 years. Dearly loved partner of Brian. Loved and treasured daughter of Michael and the late Moira. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Jan, Brenda and the late Philip. Beautiful Aunty to Katie, Sam, and Jess. Loved Great-Aunt to Nico, Henk, Rome, Kace, Raven, and Rolf. Loved special friend to Joey, Gary, Carl, Ben and lets not forget Alfie the cat. Special thanks to all of the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Angela and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Angela will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Peryer family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020