  • "Deepest sympathy to Mike, and your family,We will miss your..."
    - Dale Mitchell
  • "Ange you will be so missed by everyone. Always bubbly and..."
    - Glennys Muir
  • "You were the best Mum. Always giving your time and love to..."
    - Michelle Casey
  • "Will miss Angie at our Floral Art Group. A willing member..."
    - Judy Towers
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary Magdalene's Church
Ashhurst
Interment
Following Services
Ashhurst Cemetery
Death Notice

CONNELL, Angela Joy
"Ange" (nee Meads):
Died peacefully at Hawera Hospital on 25 May 2020. Much loved wife and mate of Mike. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Michelle and Stuart, Nicky and Chris, and Diana; and nan to her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Ange's life will be held in St Mary Magdalene's Church, Ashhurst, at 11.00am, Saturday, 30 May, followed by interment at the Ashhurst Cemetery. Ange has requested Colourful clothes must be worn. All communications addressed to the family of Angela Connell C/- PO Box 183, Hawera, 4640.

Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020
