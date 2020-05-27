CONNELL, Angela Joy
"Ange" (nee Meads):
Died peacefully at Hawera Hospital on 25 May 2020. Much loved wife and mate of Mike. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Michelle and Stuart, Nicky and Chris, and Diana; and nan to her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Ange's life will be held in St Mary Magdalene's Church, Ashhurst, at 11.00am, Saturday, 30 May, followed by interment at the Ashhurst Cemetery. Ange has requested Colourful clothes must be worn. All communications addressed to the family of Angela Connell C/- PO Box 183, Hawera, 4640.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020