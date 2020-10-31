CARGILL, Angela Winsome:
On October 27, 2020, at Lower Hutt. Loving wife of the late Don. Loved and respected mother and friend of Justin, Paul, and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Kathy, and Natasha. Dear Grandmama of Rebecca and Jason, Sarah and Casey, Joshua and Jerusha; James, Melody and Bernard, and Zachary. Great-Grandmama of Asher, Judah, and Armory. As requested a private funeral has been held but Angela would like friends to know that she has not gone but has just arrived.
2 Cor 5:8; John 14:1-6.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020