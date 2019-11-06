WILMSHURST,
Andrew David:
Of Levin. Died suddenly on Sunday 3rd November 2019. Beloved father of Lisa and Dale, partner of Sharon and father figure to Jordie. Brother to Colin & Chrissy, Michael & Helen, Steve & Ngaire, John & Mercy, and Roger & Paul, and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Saturday 9th November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019