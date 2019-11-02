STANNARD, Andrew Ellis:
Suddenly on 31 October 2019 at Hutt Hospital, aged 64 years. Loved Dad of Laura. Beloved brother of Kristian & Lesley, Sarah & Raymond, and loved uncle to all his family. Special thanks to the Stroke Group at Hutt Hospital for their exceptional care and respect given to Andy. A service to celebrate Andy's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 6 November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019