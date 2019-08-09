SHAW, Andrew Colin:
Of Levin. Passed away after an illness on Tuesday 6 August 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Loved husband and best friend of Denise. Loved father of Ryan, Korienna, Jay, Shylah and Savannah. Loved brother of Ron, Gordon and Don. Thanks to the staff of Arohanui Hospice for all their care. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Saturday 10 August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 9, 2019