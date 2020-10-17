PUDDY,
Andrew William Stanley:
Margaret, Jaime and Sam, Stacey and Chris, Richard and Rosie and families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who supported them during their recent sudden loss of Andrew. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and donations made to the Life Flight Trust. A special thanks to the Doctors and Staff ED Wairarapa Hospital for their care; to Frank Aldridge, Steve Thomson and the many who contributed to celebrating Andrew's life in such a fitting manner; Derek Daniels and the Wairere Team for their wonderful support; The Gladstone Rugby Club members for their help; and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. We are comforted in the knowledge that Andrew has touched the lives of so many wonderful people. As it is not possible to thank you all individually, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation to each and every one of you.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020