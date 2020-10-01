Andrew PUDDY (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So unexpected. You are all in my thoughts"
  • "We were so very saddened to hear of this news. Our deepest..."
    - Malneek Family
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Gladstone Complex
Gladstone
View Map
Death Notice

PUDDY,
Andrew William Stanley:
20.9.1953 - 28.9.2020
Husband and best mate of Margaret. Loved father and friend of Jaime and Sam, Stacey and Chris, and Richard and Rosie. Larger than life Grampy to Zara, Wade, and Matilda. Loved brother and uncle to all his U.K. family. Donations in lieu of flowers to Lifeflight Trust would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or left at the service. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held in the Gladstone Complex, Gladstone, on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Puddy family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.