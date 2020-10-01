PUDDY,
Andrew William Stanley:
20.9.1953 - 28.9.2020
Husband and best mate of Margaret. Loved father and friend of Jaime and Sam, Stacey and Chris, and Richard and Rosie. Larger than life Grampy to Zara, Wade, and Matilda. Loved brother and uncle to all his U.K. family. Donations in lieu of flowers to Lifeflight Trust would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or left at the service. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held in the Gladstone Complex, Gladstone, on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Puddy family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2020