McKENZIE,
Andrew John Murray (John):
Died peacefully on 8th November 2020, at Wellington Regional Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Son of the late Mary and Robert McKenzie and brother of the late Murray. Loving father and father-in-law of Murray & Lynda and Diane & Chris and David. Grandfather of Chris, Emma, Brynn, Jack, Oliver, Tom and Katie. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village & Wellington Hospital Emergency Department for their care and support of John. Messages to 'the McKenzie family' may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Friday 13th November at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020