On 19 March 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home in Waikanae, aged 41 years. Most dearly loved husband of Kiri; dad of Tyler and Kobi; son of David & Janine and of Cheryl McCoy; brother of Fiona, Debbie, Sam, Tara, Anaru, Dion, Jake and Jared; best friend of Kim and TJ. Andrew will be fondly remembered by his wider family and friends alike. The family simply can't put into words how thankful they are to those within the community who reached out, fundraised, cared for and supported Andrew during this past year. Please know that your kindness is felt to the core. Messages to 'the Hercus family' may be posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254, and are encouraged to be placed on Andrew's tribute page at







HERCUS, Andrew Graham:On 19 March 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home in Waikanae, aged 41 years. Most dearly loved husband of Kiri; dad of Tyler and Kobi; son of David & Janine and of Cheryl McCoy; brother of Fiona, Debbie, Sam, Tara, Anaru, Dion, Jake and Jared; best friend of Kim and TJ. Andrew will be fondly remembered by his wider family and friends alike. The family simply can't put into words how thankful they are to those within the community who reached out, fundraised, cared for and supported Andrew during this past year. Please know that your kindness is felt to the core. Messages to 'the Hercus family' may be posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254, and are encouraged to be placed on Andrew's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz . Whilst a public gathering to celebrate Andrew's life is not possible at this time, a private family service has been held. Family wish to announce that a memorial gathering will occur at a later date. Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 24, 2020

