GERBES, Andrew Robert:
Aged 80 years, Andy passed away peacefully in his sleep on 29th May at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved father of Vicki, Wendy, Juliette and Jason, and grandfather of Jack and unborn granddaughter. Faithful brother to his two surviving sisters Irene and Betty, recently deceased brother Frank, and earlier deceased siblings. Andy will be remembered for his endless generosity, happy and loving nature, and distinctive cheekiness. As required during this time, a private ceremony will be held in Hastings to celebrate Andy's life. He will be reunited with his beloved wife Juliette in Hastings Cemetery and will be sadly missed.
Published in Dominion Post on June 2, 2020