FLEMING, Andrew Scoullar:
Of Palmerston North. On Sunday 21st July 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of the late Wilma. Much loved Dad of Rachael and Harold O'Grady (Hawkes Bay), Kirsty and Michael (Wellington), Duncan and Cathy (Wellington). Treasured Grandad of Ruth and Heather; Callum and Jamilla. Cherished Old Grandad of Matthew, Alex, Ben, and Liam.
"So dearly loved".
In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to St John, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Fleming family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 25th July 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2019