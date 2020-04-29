DENNISTON, Andrew Wyatt:
Passed away unexpectedly as a result of a tragic accident on Friday, 24th April 2020, aged 55 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jo. Loved father and father-in-law of Sara, Blair, Lydia, Niklas, Rachael, Sean, Ellie, Maddie, Jonathan, and Jonte. Loving grandfather of Angus, Emma, and Esme. Dearly loved younger brother and brother-in-law of Mark, Nicky, Alex, Wayne, Haille, Adrian, Julie, and the late Jeremy. Light hearted and kind Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date to be advised.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020