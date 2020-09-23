CURRAN,
Andrew Armstrong (Andy):
20 April 1930 –
21 September 2020
Darling husband of Debbie, much loved father of Peter, Michael, James, Michael and Kate. Loved by his grandchildren Ben, Louise and Dylan. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Te Hopai for their love and care during Andy's short stay. In lieu of flowers donations to the Malaghan Institute would be appreciated and may be donated online at: https://www.malaghan.org.nz/ Messages to 'the Curran family' may be left in Andy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A Mass to celebrate Andy's life will be held in The Chapel of Our Lady of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, Wellington, on Friday 25th September at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2020