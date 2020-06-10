COOPER, Andrew Nau:
Aged 48, passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 4 June 2020, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved son of the late Jacky and Maria Cooper, loved by his son Gerrad, brother and brother-in-law of Cherie & Danny and Rachel, nephew Tohu and nieces Katie and little Cherie. Special thank you to all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at Hutt Hospital, Wellington Hospital and Te Omanga Hospice for their warmth and kindness shown to Andrew. Messages to the Cooper Whanau may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. As per Andrew's wishes, a private family service was held on 6 June 2020, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020