CAMERON,
Andrew Frank (Dr):
Born 16 December 1940. Loving husband to the late Pauline passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday 9 October 2020. Andrew is survived by his five children and their partners: Doug & Al, Leanne & Matt, Rob & Debs, Jamie & Rach, Pete & Miriam, along with 16 grandchildren and loving companion Annette Thorn. Andrew's funeral will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner of Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, at 11.30am on Thursday 15 October 2020. This will be followed by refreshments at another location which will be announced on the day. Special thanks to the amazing people at Te Omanga Hospice for the great support provided to the family in caring for dad at home.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020