BELL, Andrew Melvin:
Passed away on Christmas morning, in his 93rd year. Much loved husband of Sandra, and the late Esma. Much loved father of Denis and Heather, Sarah and Steven, and the late Laurie, Shirley and Graham. A much loved Grandfather and Great-grandfather. No flowers please. A Requiem Mass for Andrew will be celebrated at Our Lady Of Kapiti Parish Hall, 3 Presentation Way, Paraparaumu (off Milne Drive) on Monday 30 December 2019 at 11am, thereafter burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. Rosary will be recited in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Sunday 29 December 2019, at 5pm.
