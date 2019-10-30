Andrea OLIVER

OLIVER, Andrea Lyndsay
(née Brickell):
Peacefully on Sunday, 27th October 2019, at home in the company of family. Beloved wife of Robert, mother of Roderick, Emily and Louisa, grandmother of Iren, Farranika, Amy, Rebecca, Anton and Oscar. Special thanks to the Mary Potter Hospice whose support allowed Andrea to receive full hospital treatment while in her beloved home. Instead of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice please. Any messages may be sent to 'The Oliver Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. Andrea's funeral ceremony will be held at the Karori Main Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Wellington, on Thursday, 31st October, at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2019
