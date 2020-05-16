Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea O'FLAHERTY. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at Paraparaumu Beach on Thursday 7th May 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dan & Nicola Smith, and James Smith. Adored Gran of Harry and Grace. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul & Margaret O'Flaherty. Loved daughter of the late Ray & Eunice O'Flaherty. 'Mum' to Purrkins. Special thanks to all who cared for Andrea over the past few years, including CCDHB Oncology team, Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington Free Ambulance and Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.







O'FLAHERTY, Andrea Mary:Peacefully at Paraparaumu Beach on Thursday 7th May 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dan & Nicola Smith, and James Smith. Adored Gran of Harry and Grace. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul & Margaret O'Flaherty. Loved daughter of the late Ray & Eunice O'Flaherty. 'Mum' to Purrkins. Special thanks to all who cared for Andrea over the past few years, including CCDHB Oncology team, Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington Free Ambulance and Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers