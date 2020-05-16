O'FLAHERTY, Andrea Mary:
Peacefully at Paraparaumu Beach on Thursday 7th May 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dan & Nicola Smith, and James Smith. Adored Gran of Harry and Grace. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul & Margaret O'Flaherty. Loved daughter of the late Ray & Eunice O'Flaherty. 'Mum' to Purrkins. Special thanks to all who cared for Andrea over the past few years, including CCDHB Oncology team, Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington Free Ambulance and Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020