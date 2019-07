Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anasetasia TULAI TAGATAVAO. View Sign Death Notice

TULAI TAGATAVAO,

Anasetasia Senia:

Suddenly called home by our Heavenly Father at 2.58pm on Saturday 13 July 2019, aged 72. Much loved daughter of the late Atonia Fetaui Polokaka Tagatavao and Iosefo Polokaka Tagatavao. Treasured sister of Paula Tagatavao Afuie (dec), Otila Tagatavao (dec), Koleta Gafatasi So'otaga, Suliana Savali, Matu'uleilua Polokaka Tagatavao, Iosefo Tagatavao (dec), Penitito Samoana Tagatavao. Loved by her many nephews, nieces and family. Forever remembered by her Aulotu "Iesu Le Tupu" and all her Mafutaga's. Senia will be at the Ioane Vito Centre, Ferguson Street, Newtown, from 10am Thursday 18 July. Family Service - Sunday 21 July at 4pm. Funeral Service - Monday 22 July at 10am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. Both services held at St Joseph's Church, Mount Victoria, Wellington.

FA'AMOLEMOLE

TAOFI LE MALO.







