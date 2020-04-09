Anaherika HAWEA

Service Information
Harvey Bowler Funeral Services
14 Rangatira Street
Otaki, Wellington
(080)-033-2273
Death Notice

HAWEA, Anaherika Waiwera
(Ana) (nee Minhinnick):
Of Otaki. Born 17.03.1961. Ana passed suddenly on Thursday 26th March 2020 at her home in Melbourne. Eldest daughter of Tim Minhinnick (dec) and Georgia Hapeta - special niece of Uncle Douin (dec) & Una. Cherished wife of Paul Hawea (dec) and loving mother of Shane and Ashley. Treasured daughter, wife, mum, sister, moko, niece, aunty, cousin, friend and nanny. Dear to all of our hearts, loved and missed endlessly. God be with you all who keep Ana in your heart.

Ana left us without warning

And left our families in mourning

No explanation but now she's gone

We just have to carry on

Our love for her will never leave

And when we've taken time to grieve

We will talk and speak her name

And though it wont be quite the same

All the love we had before

Will stay with us forever more.


