HAWEA, Anaherika Waiwera
(Ana) (nee Minhinnick):
Of Otaki. Born 17.03.1961. Ana passed suddenly on Thursday 26th March 2020 at her home in Melbourne. Eldest daughter of Tim Minhinnick (dec) and Georgia Hapeta - special niece of Uncle Douin (dec) & Una. Cherished wife of Paul Hawea (dec) and loving mother of Shane and Ashley. Treasured daughter, wife, mum, sister, moko, niece, aunty, cousin, friend and nanny. Dear to all of our hearts, loved and missed endlessly. God be with you all who keep Ana in your heart.
Ana left us without warning
And left our families in mourning
No explanation but now she's gone
We just have to carry on
Our love for her will never leave
And when we've taken time to grieve
We will talk and speak her name
And though it wont be quite the same
All the love we had before
Will stay with us forever more.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2020