HAWEA, Anaherika Waiwera(Ana) (nee Minhinnick):Of Otaki. Born 17.03.1961. Ana passed suddenly on Thursday 26th March 2020 at her home in Melbourne. Eldest daughter of Tim Minhinnick (dec) and Georgia Hapeta - special niece of Uncle Douin (dec) & Una. Cherished wife of Paul Hawea (dec) and loving mother of Shane and Ashley. Treasured daughter, wife, mum, sister, moko, niece, aunty, cousin, friend and nanny. Dear to all of our hearts, loved and missed endlessly. God be with you all who keep Ana in your heart.Ana left us without warningAnd left our families in mourningNo explanation but now she's goneWe just have to carry onOur love for her will never leaveAnd when we've taken time to grieveWe will talk and speak her nameAnd though it wont be quite the sameAll the love we had beforeWill stay with us forever more.