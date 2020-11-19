COWAN, Amy Eleanor Joy:
On November 16th 2020 peacefully at Wairarapa Village, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother of Stuart and Sue, Alan and Robyn Rasmussen, Bruce and Linda. Loved Granny of Heath, Hunter, Zoe, Shae, Jono, Livvy, and all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Cowan family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Monday, November 23rd at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020