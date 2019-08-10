CHUNG, Amy Yen On:
Passed away suddenly at home, aged 85. Wife of the late George Dai Kwan Chung. Loving mother to Peter and Cathie, David and Sally, Kevin and Karen. Amah to Kezia, Esera, Hunter, Lucy, Samuel and Isabelle.
We will all miss you dearly Rest in Peace.
In lieu of flowers donations to Kids Can, PO Box 31646, Milford, Auckland would be appreciated. Messages to "the Chung family" may be placed in Amy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie. Amy's funeral service will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, Cockburn Street Kilbirnie on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019