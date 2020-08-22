McAULEY,
Amuri Margaret Grant:
On August 21, 2020 at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William John (Bill). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colleen (dec), Trish & Bert, Grant (dec), Allanah, Linda (dec), Fiona & Wayne, Quentin & Sue. Much loved Grandmother of her 16 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law of Betty & Bill Tapp. Special thanks to the staff at Fergusson Rest Home for their special care of our Mum. A service to celebrate the life of Amuri will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Street, Upper Hutt on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020