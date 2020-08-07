BLIGHT,
Amelia Margaret (Pat):
On Wednesday, 5th August 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Much loved Mum of Trevor and the late John. Loved sister of Kathy Hodgetts (Westport) and her family. Special friend of Keyur & Mala and their children, and Nan. Messages and tributes can be placed in Pat's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Sincere thanks for the friendship at The Overcomers Community Group, as well as the Nurse Maude Caregivers and the staff at Hutt Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Pat. A farewell service for Pat will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 10th August 2020 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020