ROHLOFF,

Amanda Jane (Mandy):

In loving memory of Mandy, taken suddenly from her family, friends and colleagues by epilepsy seven years ago in London.

Mandy, you were a wonderful, caring young woman who always put others first. You were also a brilliant sociologist with a great future ahead of you. Most of all you were a loving daughter, sister, cousin, granddaughter and aunty.

Every day in some small way

Memories of you come our way.

Though absent, you are always near,

Still missed, loved and always dear.

And we think of you as living in the hearts of those you touched,

For nothing loved is ever lost - and you were loved so much.

Deeply missed by Judy, Maurie, Colin, Jason and our extended family. Not a day goes by...



