de BOER, Alyson Joan:
On 6 February 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Loving wife of the late Bart, and mother of Simon, Andrew, and the late Margot. Grandmother of Demelza and Eugene, great-grandmother of Wolf. Messages for Alyson may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Special thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village for their care and support of Alyson. A service to celebrate Alyson's life will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 10, 2020