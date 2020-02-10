Alyson DE BOER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alyson DE BOER.
Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
044774025
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

de BOER, Alyson Joan:
On 6 February 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Loving wife of the late Bart, and mother of Simon, Andrew, and the late Margot. Grandmother of Demelza and Eugene, great-grandmother of Wolf. Messages for Alyson may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Special thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village for their care and support of Alyson. A service to celebrate Alyson's life will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.