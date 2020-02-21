ATCHISON,
Alyson Mary (nee McPhail):
Born 25 March 1949, passed away peacefully on 18 February 2020 at Auckland Hospital. Beloved wife of Cunningham (Cunny), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Morag, Erin and Chris, Iain and Sarah, and devoted granny of Beatrix and Samuel, Evie and Lottie. Loved sister of Helen Johnson, Ian and Robert McPhail. A service for Alyson will be held at St Luke's Presbyterian Church, 130 Remuera Road, Remuera, on Monday 24th February, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ or Cancer Research Trust NZ.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2020