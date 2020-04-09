McINTOSH,
Alton Clare (nee Tomlin):
Passed at home in Tauranga on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Cam. Dearly loved mother of Hamish and Sara, and Catherine. Adored Poppy of James, Ollie, Lachy and Fin. Proud sister of Jim. Alton will be privately cremated and a Memorial service will be arranged at a later date, to celebrate her wonderful life. Communication to the Alton McIntosh family, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2020