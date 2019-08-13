HAUPTMANN, Alois:
Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2019, in his 91st year. Loving and caring husband to his late wife Josephina (Pina). Respected father, father-in-law, friend to Lou, Tereska, Michael, Linda, Maree and Brent. Treasured grandfather of Adam, Rene, Michael, Marcus, Daniel, Michelle, Nicholas and Emma. Nonno to 10 beautiful great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Babette, Irwell Rest Home, and all the staff at Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated. A Requiem Mass and celebration of his life will be held at St Anne's Church, Emmett Street, Newtown, on Friday 16th August at 11.00am. The Rosary will be held in The Chapel at Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street, at 7.00pm on Thursday 15th August where friends and family who wish to pay their respects can do so from 6pm.
"To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die."
Any correspondence to Lou Newman, 17c Nevay Road, Miramar 6022.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019