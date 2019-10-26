SMYLIE,

Alma Rita (McEwen):

Originally from Gisborne. Beloved wife of Trevor Smylie (dec). In loving memory of our beautiful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who sadly passed away 1 year ago on the 25th October 2018.

The moment that you died

My heart was torn in two,

One side filled with heartache,

The other died with you.

I often lie awake at night,

When the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane,

With tears upon my cheeks.

Remembering you is easy,

I do it every day,

But missing you is heartache

That never goes away.

I hold you tightly in my heart

And there you will remain.

Until the joyous day arrives,

That we will meet again.

We are most fortunate to have had such a wonderful, caring mother like you.

So very much loved by - Gini, Graeme, Stephen and Jill, Donna and Gary, Kyle, Shaun, Troy and Katrina, Lucas and Maria, Alicia and families



