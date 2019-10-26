SMYLIE,
Alma Rita (McEwen):
Originally from Gisborne. Beloved wife of Trevor Smylie (dec). In loving memory of our beautiful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who sadly passed away 1 year ago on the 25th October 2018.
The moment that you died
My heart was torn in two,
One side filled with heartache,
The other died with you.
I often lie awake at night,
When the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon my cheeks.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
But missing you is heartache
That never goes away.
I hold you tightly in my heart
And there you will remain.
Until the joyous day arrives,
That we will meet again.
We are most fortunate to have had such a wonderful, caring mother like you.
So very much loved by - Gini, Graeme, Stephen and Jill, Donna and Gary, Kyle, Shaun, Troy and Katrina, Lucas and Maria, Alicia and families
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019