HORN,

Alma Ellen (nee Harkness):

Formerly of New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Whitby, Porirua. At Christchurch on

5 August 2019, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loved mother of the late Rosemary Te Heu Heu, mother and mother-in-law of Jaki Horn and Bill Gordon (Christchurch), grandmother of Rosie (Christchurch), Alison (New York), and Caroline (London), adoring great-grandmother of Alba, daughter of the late Emma and Wesley Harkness, and sister of the late Frank (Noel) and Daphne Harkness. Grateful thanks to the staff of the Merivale Retirement Village and AMAU of Christchurch Hospital for their loving care of Alma. Messages may be addressed to the Horn Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation is to be held in Christchurch and then at a later date there will be a memorial service for Alma at St Mary's, Whitby and Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Pukerua Bay, where Alma will be interred with her husband and daughter.





