BEAN, Alma Beatrice
(nee Chamberlain):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 10th September 2019 at Malvina Major Retirement Village, surrounded by family; aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife, friend and companion of the late Robert (Bob) Bean. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Helen, Richard and Val, Clive and Kim. Grandmother of Sarah & Rob, Nik & Steph, Joanna & Jeremy, Chris, and Georgia. Great-grandmother of Timothy and Emily, and friend to many. Heartfelt thanks to Doctor and special staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village for the extra mile they always went to for Alma during the many years she spent with them. Messages to the "Bean" family may be sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. The Service for Alma will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Monday, 16th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019