PATCHETT,
Allister Noel (Digger):
On Sunday 18th August 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital after a long illness, aged 76. Much loved husband of Marilyn. Loved brother to his brothers and sisters. A special friend to many. Special thanks to Dr Arnold at the Renal Clinic, Dr Berry, and the staff at Wairarapa Hospital for their wonderful care of Allister. As was Allister's wish, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Patchett family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019