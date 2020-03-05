THOMAS, Allison McLean:
Peacefully at her home in Taihape surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 3rd March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Gary. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Sarah, Craig and Carmen, and Matthew and Francina. Loved Gran of Amelia, Lisabel, Charlotte, and Max. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Nigel and Judy, and Rick and Jo. All messages to 12 Paradise Terrace, Taihape. Friends are invited to a celebration of Allison's life in St David's Presbyterian Church, Taihape, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery.
Bennetts Taihape
Funeral Services
06 3880452
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020