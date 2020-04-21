WYLLIE,

Allen Charles (Tom):

It is with saddest regret that we announce the death of Tom on 17th April 2020. He was interred beside his dad at Foxton Cemetery on 18th April 2020. Loving husband of the late Tania and loved partner of Noeline. Beloved father of Scott, Pamela, Nina, Ivan, Martin, Pipi, Hape and Te Ataahua. A much loved Koro and friend to many. We sincerely acknowledge the many friends and family who have supported us. Special thanks to Arohanui Staff and District Nurses.

After a brave fight you were ready, but we were not, you will be sorely missed by all.

A celebration of Tom's life is being planned to be held at Labour weekend.

