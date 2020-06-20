RUTENE, Allen (Jim):
On 18 June 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by whanau, aged 91. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Cecilia (Gypsy). Dearly loved father of Lionel and Triny, Allan and Missy, Willy and Deb, Phillip and Susan, Sharon and Roly. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Service to be held at Rosewood Funeral Home, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Monday 22 June at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hamuera Urupa, Te Whiti Road, Gladstone. Messages to the Rutene Family, 35 Cody Crescent, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020