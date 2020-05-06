Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Death Notice



BURNS, Allen Stanley:

Died peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Sunday 3rd May, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Bev, (Allen lived long enough to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, but just 3 days short of his 83rd birthday). Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Michelle. Granddad of Jacob and Partner Asha, Sam and Partner Katrina. Joshua and Jayden. Great Granddad of Tate, Baxter, Tyler. Loved father and father-in-law of Carol and George Bean. Granddad of Troy and Partner Renee. Sharn and Partner Julian. Great Granddad of Kaleb, Aidan, Mia, Amelia and Ava. Foster Father of Gaye (Holub), and uncle of Kim, John and Nicola. Great Uncle of Alex, Meg, Harry, Zac and Spencer. Brother in law of Dave Cate and Rosemary (Dec). Because of the current circumstances a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Allen's very full life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Burns Family may be left on Allen's Tribute Book at



