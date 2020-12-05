WHITELEY, Allan:
On November 30, 2020. Peacefully at Metlifecare Hospital, Paraparaumu, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Very much loved father and father-in-law of Lyn and Graham Longhurst and Richard. Loved Grandad of all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A friend to all who knew him. A private family service has been held. Messages to the Whiteley family C/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020