ROOK, Allan:
Passed away on Tuesday, 17th December 2019; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Devoted Dad to Janice and Brenda, and father-in-law to Tony and Barney. Treasured Grandad to Niall, Shelley, Brendan, Michael and Sarah. Loved brother to Ray, Barry, Neil, Elaine, Margaret and Kathleen, and to the late Doug, Bryan, Ken, Max, and Mary. Thank you to all at Vincentian Home for the love and support given to Allan and his family. A funeral service for Allan will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm, Tomorrow (Friday, 20 December), to be followed by interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019