RENNIE, Allan James:
NZ9100, Able Seaman, RNZN, 1935-45. Died peacefully at Taieri Court Rest Home, Mosgiel, on May 3, 2020; aged 96 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Dorothy for 70 years. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Annette and Garry Kyle (Dunedin), John and Vicki (Greytown), Lynne and Duncan Knowles (Ashburton), and Grant and Mel (Hokitika). Cherished Grandad of Garreth, the late Allasdair, and Euan and Clementine; Philip and Olivia, Michael and Sian, and Leah and Andrew; Stella and Phillip, Shanae, Andrea, and Keisha. And a very special Great-Grandad of Hamish and Eadie; Kiera; Kippa; Georgia, Isabella, and Leighton.
A true gentleman.
He will be forever missed
by his loving family.
A private service will be held. A memorial service to celebrate Dad's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 4 Hellyer Street, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin 9014 or leave a message on Allan's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020