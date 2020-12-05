HALFORD, Allan John:
At Wellington Regional Hospital ICU after a heart attack on Thursday, 3 December 2020. Loved and loving partner of Glenys Miles and her family. Loved brother of Lorraine and Sandra. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington and Hutt Hospitals for their care and support of Allan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at www.lifeflight.org.nz Messages to the 'Halford/Miles Family' may be left in Allan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 40629, Upper Hutt 5018. A service to celebrate the life of Allan will be held at the Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club, 11 Logan Street, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 9 December at 11am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020