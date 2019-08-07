ENGLISH, Allan:
03.10.1932 – 03.08.2019
Died peacefully at Te Whanau Rest Home, Levin. Previously of Wanganui and Otaki. Brother to Gerry & sister-in-law Kay. Father & father-in-law to Patrick & Irene, Michelle & Graeme Peter, Christine & Noel McBeth, Martin & Jeanette, Sheelah & Gerry Ranson, Rosie & Rod Pittams. Poppa, Granddad, NZ Poppy and Great-Poppa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A rosary is to be held at St Mary's on Thursday 8 August at 6.30pm. A Mass will be held at 11.00am on Friday 9 August at St Mary's Catholic Church, Otaki. Communications to PO Box 1143, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 7, 2019