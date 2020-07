BIRRELL, Allan John:

Heather, Stuart, Yvette, Todd, and families, express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all the support they have received on the passing of Allan. The love brought to his farewell, the flowers, food, cards, and kindness of everyone, has been overwhelming and humbling. Over the years Allan has touched so many lives in his own special way and those memories will stay with us. We thank you for your love and thoughtfulness.