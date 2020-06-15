Allan BIRRELL

Guest Book
  • "We were very sad to hear of Alans passing, our condolences..."
    - WILLIAM TAYLOR
  • "To Heather and family So sorry to hear of Allan's passing,..."
  • "To Heather and family. So sorry to hear of Allan's passing..."
    - Daphne Linnell
  • "Heather & family We are so saddened to hear of Alans..."
    - Lyn 100 Winchester St.
  • "Dear Heather and family, I am so deeply sorry for your..."
    - Steph Edmond
Service Information
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre
Durham Street
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

BIRRELL, Allan John:
Passed peacefully on Sunday, 14th June 2020, aged 79 years, at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Heather. Loving and caring father and father-in-law of Stuart and Jackie, Yvette and Willie, Todd and Jo, and Craig (deceased). Loved Grandy of Nathan, Shannon, James, Caleb and their families. Messages please to Birrell family, C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A Service for Allan will be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Wednesday, 17th June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.