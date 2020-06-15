BIRRELL, Allan John:
Passed peacefully on Sunday, 14th June 2020, aged 79 years, at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Heather. Loving and caring father and father-in-law of Stuart and Jackie, Yvette and Willie, Todd and Jo, and Craig (deceased). Loved Grandy of Nathan, Shannon, James, Caleb and their families. Messages please to Birrell family, C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A Service for Allan will be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Wednesday, 17th June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020