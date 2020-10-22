HUNT, Alister Macleod:
Formerly of Khandallah, Wellington. Died peacefully on October 16, 2020, aged 89 years Loved son of the late Roger and Nancy Hunt (Nelson), brother of the late Peter Hunt (Christchurch), and loved uncle of Robert and Kathy. A private service in memory of Alister will be held in Cornwall Manor, Lower Hutt. No flowers please. If you knew Alister and wish to attend or send a message please call Robert Hunt on 027 408 3800 not later than Monday, October 26.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2020